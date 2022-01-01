ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Notion
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
ข้อมูลเชิงลึกยอดนิยม
  • Notion is recognized in Glassdoor’s 2023 Best Places to Work
  • Notion is recognized in Built In’s 2023 Best Places to Work
  • Notion is recognized by Mogul as a Top 100 Company with Inclusive Benefits
  • Notion was selected as a winner of the Built In 2022 LGBTQIA+ Advocacy Awards
เกี่ยวกับเรา

Notion blends your everyday work tools into one. Product roadmap? Company wiki? Meeting notes? With Notion, they’re all in one place, and totally customizable to meet the needs of any workflow. It’s the connected workspace for you, your team, and your whole company. We humans are toolmakers by nature, but most of us can’t build or modify the software we use every day — arguably our most powerful tool. Our team at Notion is on a mission to make it possible for everyone to shape the tools that shape their lives.

notion.so
เว็บไซต์
2016
ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
500
จำนวนพนักงาน
$100M-$250M
รายได้ประมาณการ
สำนักงานใหญ่

รับข้อมูลเงินเดือนที่ตรวจสอบแล้วในอีเมลของคุณ

สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้

งานแนะนำ

    ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ Notion

บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

  • Machine Zone
  • Chime
  • MOSAIC Technologies Group
  • Cruise
  • Stripe
  • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ