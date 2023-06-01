ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Nirvana Insurance
Nirvana Insurance เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Nirvana Insurance อยู่ในช่วง $90,450 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง ฝ่ายขาย ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $238,375 สำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Nirvana Insurance. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/24/2025

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $238K
นักสรรหาบุคลากร
$181K
ฝ่ายขาย
$90.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Nirvana Insurance คือ วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $238,375 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Nirvana Insurance คือ $181,300

