Nintex
Nintex เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Nintex อยู่ในช่วง $52,380 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $199,000 สำหรับตำแหน่ง การตลาด ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Nintex. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/24/2025

บริการลูกค้า
$117K
นักวิเคราะห์ข้อมูล
$54K
นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (ไอที)
$69.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
67 30
การตลาด
$199K
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
$177K
วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
$86.3K
ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์
$52.4K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Nintex คือ การตลาด at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $199,000 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Nintex คือ $86,255

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

