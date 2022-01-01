ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Nelnet
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ

Nelnet เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Nelnet อยู่ในช่วง $60,000 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (ไอที) ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $146,000 สำหรับตำแหน่ง สถาปนิกโซลูชัน ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Nelnet. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/27/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $103K

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ฟูลสแต็ก

สถาปนิกโซลูชัน
Median $146K
นักวิเคราะห์ความปลอดภัยไซเบอร์
Median $83.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (ไอที)
Median $60K
นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์
$90.7K
ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์
$119K
ไม่พบตำแหน่งงานของคุณ?

ค้นหาเงินเดือนทั้งหมดในหน้า ค่าตอบแทน หรือ เพิ่มเงินเดือนของคุณ เพื่อช่วยปลดล็อกหน้านี้


คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Nelnet คือ สถาปนิกโซลูชัน โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $146,000 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Nelnet คือ $96,576

งานแนะนำ

    ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ Nelnet

บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

  • Rocket Mortgage
  • OneMain Financial
  • Citi
  • loanDepot
  • Navient
  • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/nelnet/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.