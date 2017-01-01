สำรวจตามตำแหน่งงานต่างๆ
Nelcast Limited is India's largest jobbing foundry, specializing in ductile and grey iron castings. Committed to superior quality, the company caters to global industries such as automotive, tractor, construction, mining, and railway.
