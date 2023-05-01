ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Mysa
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Mysa is a smart high-voltage thermostat that helps consumers save up to 15% on energy bills. It offers remote access through smartphones and integrates with popular smart home platforms like Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Apple Homekit.

    https://getmysa.com
    เว็บไซต์
    2016
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    126
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $1M-$10M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

