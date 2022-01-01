ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Molex
ข้อมูลเชิงลึกยอดนิยม
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Molex manufactures electronic, electrical and fiber optic connection systems, ribbon cable, switches and application tooling. Over 100,000 passive component interconnect products and extensive custom design are offered worldwide.

    molex.com
    เว็บไซต์
    1938
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    9,450
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $1B-$10B
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

