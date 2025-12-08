ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Mirafra Technologies
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
    Levels FYI Logo
  • เงินเดือน
  • วิศวกรฮาร์ดแวร์

  • เงินเดือนทั้งหมดของ วิศวกรฮาร์ดแวร์

Mirafra Technologies วิศวกรฮาร์ดแวร์ เงินเดือน

แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทน วิศวกรฮาร์ดแวร์ ค่ามัธยฐาน in India ที่ Mirafra Technologies รวม ₹1.47M ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Mirafra Technologies อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/8/2025

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนกลาง
company icon
Mirafra Technologies
Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
รวมต่อปี
$16.7K
ระดับ
Senior
เงินเดือนฐาน
$16.7K
Stock (/yr)
$0
โบนัส
$0
อายุงานในบริษัท
3 ปี
ประสบการณ์
3 ปี
ระดับอาชีพใน Mirafra Technologies?
การส่งข้อมูลเงินเดือนล่าสุด
เพิ่มเพิ่มค่าตอบแทนเพิ่มค่าตอบแทน

บริษัท

สถานที่ | วันที่

ระดับตำแหน่ง

แท็ก

ปีประสบการณ์

รวม / ที่บริษัท

ค่าตอบแทนรวม

เงินเดือนฐาน | หุ้น (ปี) | โบนัส
ไม่พบข้อมูลเงินเดือน
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
ส่งออกข้อมูลดูตำแหน่งงานว่าง

ส่งข้อมูล

รับข้อมูลเงินเดือนที่ตรวจสอบแล้วในอีเมลของคุณ

สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว วิศวกรฮาร์ดแวร์ ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ วิศวกรฮาร์ดแวร์ ที่ Mirafra Technologies in India อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี ₹2,259,827 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Mirafra Technologies สำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรฮาร์ดแวร์ in India คือ ₹1,471,494

งานแนะนำ

    ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ Mirafra Technologies

บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

  • Snap
  • SoFi
  • Microsoft
  • Airbnb
  • Square
  • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/mirafra-technologies/salaries/hardware-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.