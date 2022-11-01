ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
MI-GSO เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ MI-GSO อยู่ในช่วง $35,491 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $145,725 สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการการดำเนินงานธุรกิจ ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ MI-GSO. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/24/2025

ผู้จัดการการดำเนินงานธุรกิจ
$146K
นักวิเคราะห์ข้อมูล
$70.4K
ที่ปรึกษาด้านการจัดการ
$44.8K

ผู้จัดการโครงการ
$60.3K
วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
$35.5K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ MI-GSO คือ ผู้จัดการการดำเนินงานธุรกิจ at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $145,725 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ MI-GSO คือ $60,328

