Merola Tile
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Merola Tile specializes in curated global designs for indoor and outdoor spaces, delivering quality and durable tiles. With over 35 years of experience, the Merola family offers an exquisite catalog that brings a world of design to your home.

    merolatile.com
    เว็บไซต์
    1988
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    150
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $10M-$50M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

