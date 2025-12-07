ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Meituan
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
  • เงินเดือน
  • นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล

  • เงินเดือนทั้งหมดของ นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล

Meituan นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล เงินเดือน

แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทน นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล ค่ามัธยฐาน in China ที่ Meituan รวม CN¥567K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Meituan อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/7/2025

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนกลาง
company icon
Meituan
Algorithm Engineer
Shanghai, SH, China
รวมต่อปี
$79.6K
ระดับ
L6
เงินเดือนฐาน
$79.6K
Stock (/yr)
$0
โบนัส
$0
อายุงานในบริษัท
3 ปี
ประสบการณ์
3 ปี
ระดับอาชีพใน Meituan?
การส่งข้อมูลเงินเดือนล่าสุด
บริษัท

สถานที่ | วันที่

ระดับตำแหน่ง

แท็ก

ปีประสบการณ์

รวม / ที่บริษัท

ค่าตอบแทนรวม

เงินเดือนฐาน | หุ้น (ปี) | โบนัส
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล ที่ Meituan in China อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี CN¥773,675 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Meituan สำหรับตำแหน่ง นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล in China คือ CN¥480,223

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

