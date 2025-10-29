ค่าตอบแทน ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ in United States ที่ McKinsey อยู่ในช่วง $205K ต่อyear สำหรับ Product Manager ถึง $238K ต่อyear สำหรับ Principal แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in United States รวม $217K ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ McKinsey อัปเดตล่าสุด: 10/29/2025
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
Product Manager
$205K
$184K
$3.7K
$16.9K
Senior Product Manager
$229K
$202K
$0
$27K
Associate
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Associate
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
บริษัท
ระดับตำแหน่ง
ปีประสบการณ์
ค่าตอบแทนรวม
