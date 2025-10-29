ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
McKinsey
McKinsey ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทน ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ in United States ที่ McKinsey อยู่ในช่วง $205K ต่อyear สำหรับ Product Manager ถึง $238K ต่อyear สำหรับ Principal แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in United States รวม $217K ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ McKinsey อัปเดตล่าสุด: 10/29/2025

เฉลี่ย ค่าตอบแทนตาม ระดับ
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
Product Manager
$205K
$184K
$3.7K
$16.9K
Senior Product Manager
$229K
$202K
$0
$27K
Associate
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Associate
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
ดู 4 ระดับอื่นๆ
การส่งข้อมูลเงินเดือนล่าสุด
บริษัท

สถานที่ | วันที่

ระดับตำแหน่ง

แท็ก

ปีประสบการณ์

รวม / ที่บริษัท

ค่าตอบแทนรวม

เงินเดือนฐาน | หุ้น (ปี) | โบนัส
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ ที่ McKinsey in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $285,000 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ McKinsey สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ in United States คือ $216,400

