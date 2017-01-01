ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Mbazar.com
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
ข้อมูลเชิงลึกยอดนิยม
  • แบ่งปันสิ่งที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์เกี่ยวกับ Mbazar.com ที่อาจเป็นประโยชน์ต่อผู้อื่น (เช่น เทคนิคการสัมภาษณ์ การเลือกทีม วัฒนธรรมที่มีเอกลักษณ์ ฯลฯ)
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Mbazar.com is a top online retailer in Bangladesh specializing in original Pakistani and Indian 3 piece Salwar Kameez designs. Committed to customer satisfaction, the company ensures a hassle-free shopping experience and fast delivery.

    mbazar.com
    เว็บไซต์
    2017
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    20
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $1M-$10M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

    รับข้อมูลเงินเดือนที่ตรวจสอบแล้วในอีเมลของคุณ

    สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

    เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้

    งานแนะนำ

      ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ Mbazar.com

    บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

    • Lyft
    • Snap
    • Tesla
    • Apple
    • Google
    • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

    แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ