ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Malt
    Malt is a leading marketplace that connects businesses with freelancers, facilitating project collaboration through secure processes. With over 360,000 freelancers and 40,000 clients, it serves as a top platform for digital talent worldwide.

    http://www.malt.com
    2013
    1,292
    $250M-$500M
