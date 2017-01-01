ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
    MahaOnline Limited, established in 2010 as a joint venture between the Government of Maharashtra and TATA Consultancy Services (TCS), focuses on e-enabling and delivering citizen-centric services for the Government of Maharashtra.

    2010
    1,250
    $250M-$500M
