สำรวจตามตำแหน่งงานต่างๆ
MahaOnline Limited, established in 2010 as a joint venture between the Government of Maharashtra and TATA Consultancy Services (TCS), focuses on e-enabling and delivering citizen-centric services for the Government of Maharashtra.
สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม →
เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้
งานแนะนำ
บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง
แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ