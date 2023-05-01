ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Lynk
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ

Lynk เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Lynk อยู่ในช่วง $14,666 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง ฝ่ายขาย ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $170,850 สำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Lynk. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 10/9/2025

$160K

ได้เงินจริง ไม่ถูกหลอก

เราได้เจรจาต่อรองข้อเสนองานหลายพันตำแหน่งและมักจะเพิ่มเงินเดือนได้ $30,000+ (บางครั้งถึง $300,000+) รับบริการเจรจาต่อรองเงินเดือน หรือ รีวิวเรซูเม่ โดยผู้เชี่ยวชาญตัวจริง - นักสรรหาที่ทำงานนี้ทุกวัน

วิศวกรเครื่องกล
$152K
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
$23.4K
ฝ่ายขาย
$14.7K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
$171K
ไม่พบตำแหน่งงานของคุณ?

ค้นหาเงินเดือนทั้งหมดในหน้า ค่าตอบแทน หรือ เพิ่มเงินเดือนของคุณ เพื่อช่วยปลดล็อกหน้านี้


คำถามที่พบบ่อย

The highest paying role reported at Lynk is วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $170,850. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lynk is $87,599.

งานแนะนำ

    ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ Lynk

บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

  • PayPal
  • Lyft
  • Netflix
  • Flipkart
  • Google
  • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ