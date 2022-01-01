lululemon เงินเดือน

ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
เงินเดือนของ lululemon อยู่ในช่วง $39,800 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง ฝ่ายขาย ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $341,700 สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ lululemon. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/26/2025

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Associate Engineer I $96.8K
Engineer I $97.7K
Senior Engineer I $166K

วิศวกรข้อมูล

ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
Median $108K
ผู้จัดการโครงการ
Median $86.9K

นักวิเคราะห์ข้อมูล
Median $80.2K
นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
Median $82.2K
สถาปนิกโซลูชัน
Median $144K
นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ
$89.6K
ผู้จัดการวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
$180K
นักวิเคราะห์การเงิน
$72K
นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (ไอที)
$80.3K
การตลาด
$130K
การดำเนินงานการตลาด
$60.5K
นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์
$101K
ผู้จัดการโปรแกรม
$181K
นักสรรหาบุคลากร
$66.5K
ฝ่ายขาย
$39.8K
ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์
$342K
ผู้จัดการโครงการทางเทคนิค
$151K
ไม่พบตำแหน่งงานของคุณ?

ค้นหาเงินเดือนทั้งหมดในหน้า ค่าตอบแทน หรือ เพิ่มเงินเดือนของคุณ เพื่อช่วยปลดล็อกหน้านี้


คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ lululemon คือ ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $341,700 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ lululemon คือ $97,234

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

