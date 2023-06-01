ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
LulaFit
    เกี่ยวกับเรา

    This company offers consulting and on-site operations to design and activate amenities for the future of work. Their hospitality-focused and wellness-forward approach aims to increase retention, engagement, and overall well-being of employees.

    http://lulafit.com
    เว็บไซต์
    2014
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    62
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $1M-$10M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

