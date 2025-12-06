ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Lone Star Circle of Care
  เงินเดือน
  นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (ไอที)

  เงินเดือนทั้งหมดของ นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (ไอที)

Lone Star Circle of Care นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (ไอที) เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (ไอที) ที่ Lone Star Circle of Care อยู่ในช่วง $45.9K ถึง $66.6K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Lone Star Circle of Care อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/6/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$52.1K - $60.5K
United States
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$45.9K$52.1K$60.5K$66.6K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

ระดับอาชีพใน Lone Star Circle of Care?

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (ไอที) ที่ Lone Star Circle of Care อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $66,640 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Lone Star Circle of Care สำหรับตำแหน่ง นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (ไอที) คือ $45,920

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

