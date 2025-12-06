ค่าตอบแทน ผู้จัดการโครงการทางเทคนิค in United States ที่ Logitech รวม $186K ต่อyear สำหรับ I5 แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in United States รวม $200K ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Logitech อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/6/2025
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
I1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
I2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
I3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
I4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
บริษัท
ระดับตำแหน่ง
ปีประสบการณ์
ค่าตอบแทนรวม
|ไม่พบข้อมูลเงินเดือน
25%
ปี 1
25%
ปี 2
25%
ปี 3
25%
ปี 4
ที่ Logitech RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 4 ปี:
25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (25.00% รายปี)
25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (25.00% รายปี)
25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (25.00% รายปี)
25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 4th-ปี (25.00% รายปี)
