ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Logitech
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
    Levels FYI Logo
  • เงินเดือน
  • วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์

  • เงินเดือนทั้งหมดของ วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์

Logitech วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทน วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ in United States ที่ Logitech อยู่ในช่วง $107K ต่อyear สำหรับ I1 ถึง $277K ต่อyear สำหรับ I5 แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in United States รวม $245K ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Logitech อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/6/2025

เฉลี่ย ค่าตอบแทนตาม ระดับ
เพิ่มค่าตอบแทนเปรียบเทียบระดับ
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
I1
(ระดับเริ่มต้น)
$107K
$107K
$0
$0
I2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
I3
$125K
$110K
$8.4K
$6.2K
I4
$198K
$174K
$16.7K
$6.9K
ดู 3 ระดับอื่นๆ
เพิ่มค่าตอบแทนเปรียบเทียบระดับ
การส่งข้อมูลเงินเดือนล่าสุด
เพิ่มเพิ่มค่าตอบแทนเพิ่มค่าตอบแทน

บริษัท

สถานที่ | วันที่

ระดับตำแหน่ง

แท็ก

ปีประสบการณ์

รวม / ที่บริษัท

ค่าตอบแทนรวม

เงินเดือนฐาน | หุ้น (ปี) | โบนัส
ไม่พบข้อมูลเงินเดือน
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
ส่งออกข้อมูลดูตำแหน่งงานว่าง
เงินเดือนฝึกงาน

ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ

25%

ปี 1

25%

ปี 2

25%

ปี 3

25%

ปี 4

ประเภทหุ้น
RSU

ที่ Logitech RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 4 ปี:

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (25.00% รายปี)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (25.00% รายปี)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (25.00% รายปี)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 4th-ปี (25.00% รายปี)



รับข้อมูลเงินเดือนที่ตรวจสอบแล้วในอีเมลของคุณ

สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้

ตำแหน่งที่รวมอยู่ในข้อมูล

ส่งตำแหน่งใหม่

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ฟูลสแต็ก

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ Logitech in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $300,000 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Logitech สำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ in United States คือ $192,090

งานแนะนำ

    ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ Logitech

บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

  • Fitbit
  • Electronic Arts
  • T-Mobile
  • GoPro
  • Sonos
  • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/logitech/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.