LLK Greenhouse Solutions
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    LLK Greenhouse Solutions is a national provider of greenhouse solutions with over 90 years of experience. They offer services to various industries, including commercial, institutional, cannabis, and research, and are based in Cleveland, Ohio.

    https://llklink.com
    เว็บไซต์
    1929
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    126
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $10M-$50M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

