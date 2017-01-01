ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Lernx
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Lernx is a digital learning platform that offers a variety of affordable programs, mentorship, and career preparation. Its mission is to empower individuals by enhancing their skills and providing comprehensive learning solutions for success.

    https://lernx.io
    เว็บไซต์
    2021
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    540
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $50M-$100M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

