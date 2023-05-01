ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Lacuna Technologies
    Lacuna is a transportation tech company that aims to balance the public sector's environmental and economic policies with the private sector's growth and efficiency needs. They are modernizing the management of city streets and curbs.

    2018
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    126
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $10M-$50M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
