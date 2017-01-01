ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Kyocera Corporation
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Kyocera Corporation is a leading global technology company driving innovation across diverse industries for over 65 years. From advanced ceramics and electronic components to cutting-edge telecommunications, office equipment, and renewable energy solutions, we create products that enhance lives worldwide. Committed to sustainability and excellence, Kyocera combines Japanese craftsmanship with pioneering R&D to deliver reliable, environmentally responsible technologies that shape tomorrow's world.

    https://global.kyocera.com
    เว็บไซต์
    1959
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    77,136
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $10B+
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

