Kohler
Kohler เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Kohler อยู่ในช่วง $58,800 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการโปรแกรม ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $170,850 สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการโครงการทางเทคนิค ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Kohler. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/25/2025

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $80K
วิศวกรเครื่องกล
Median $94.8K
นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ
$97K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
$115K
นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์
$164K
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
$139K
ผู้จัดการโปรแกรม
$58.8K
สถาปนิกโซลูชัน
$144K
ผู้จัดการโครงการทางเทคนิค
$171K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Kohler คือ ผู้จัดการโครงการทางเทคนิค at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $170,850 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Kohler คือ $114,570

