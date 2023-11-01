ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Knight Piésold Canada
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Knight Piésold is a global consulting firm providing specialized services to the mining, power, water resources, infrastructure, and oil and gas industries. They focus on creating value for their clients at every stage of a project.

    http://knightpiesold.com
    เว็บไซต์
    1921
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    1,000
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $100M-$250M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

