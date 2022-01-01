ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
KLDiscovery
KLDiscovery เงินเดือน

ช่วงเงินเดือน KLDiscovery ตั้งแต่ $8,964 ในค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีสำหรับ นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (IT) ที่ต่ำสุดถึง $114,425 สำหรับ ผู้จัดการโครงการ ที่สูงสุด Levels.fyi รวบรวมเงินเดือนที่ไม่ระบุชื่อและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ KLDiscovery. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 8/23/2025

$160K

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $70K

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์แบบเต็มสเต็ก

นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ
$59.7K
นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (IT)
$9K

ที่ปรึกษาการจัดการ
$101K
ผู้จัดการโครงการ
$114K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่จ่ายสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ KLDiscovery คือ ผู้จัดการโครงการ at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีที่ $114,425 ซึ่งรวมถึงเงินเดือนพื้นฐาน รวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นและโบนัสที่เป็นไปได้
ค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีเฉลี่ยที่รายงานที่ KLDiscovery คือ $70,000

