Kinders
    Kinders offers handcrafted rubs, seasonings, BBQ sauces, and marinades made with premium ingredients since 1946. Founded by WWII Navy veteran John Kinder, the company maintains a legacy of quality, family values, and exceptional taste.

    https://kinders.com
    1946
    150
    $10M-$50M
