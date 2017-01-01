ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Kindbridge Research Institute
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    KRI is dedicated to advancing evidence-based research on gambling disorders for regulators, legislators, and health experts. We focus on reducing health inequities through innovative telehealth solutions that increase accessibility for vulnerable populations. By partnering with major universities, KRI develops best practices that bridge treatment gaps for individuals affected by gambling-related harms. Our mission combines rigorous research with practical applications to improve mental health outcomes and inform effective public policy across the gaming industry.

    https://kindbridgeinstitute.org
    เว็บไซต์
    2020
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    12
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    สำนักงานใหญ่

