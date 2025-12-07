ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Kent Hospital
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
    Levels FYI Logo
  • เงินเดือน
  • แพทย์

  • เงินเดือนทั้งหมดของ แพทย์

Kent Hospital แพทย์ เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย แพทย์ in United Kingdom ที่ Kent Hospital อยู่ในช่วง £90.8K ถึง £127K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Kent Hospital อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/7/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$132K - $160K
United Kingdom
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$122K$132K$160K$171K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

เราต้องการเพียง 2 เพิ่มเติม แพทย์ ข้อมูลเงินเดือน ที่ Kent Hospital เพื่อปลดล็อค!

เชิญเพื่อนและชุมชนของคุณมาเพิ่มข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่เปิดเผยตัวตนในเวลาไม่ถึง 60 วินาที ข้อมูลที่มากขึ้นหมายถึงข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่ดีกว่าสำหรับผู้หางานอย่างคุณและชุมชนของเรา!

💰 ดูทั้งหมด เงินเดือน

💪 ส่งข้อมูล เงินเดือนของคุณ


ส่งข้อมูล
ระดับอาชีพใน Kent Hospital?

รับข้อมูลเงินเดือนที่ตรวจสอบแล้วในอีเมลของคุณ

สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว แพทย์ ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ แพทย์ ที่ Kent Hospital in United Kingdom อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี £126,947 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Kent Hospital สำหรับตำแหน่ง แพทย์ in United Kingdom คือ £90,833

งานแนะนำ

    ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ Kent Hospital

บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

  • Lyft
  • SoFi
  • Flipkart
  • Tesla
  • Uber
  • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/kent-hospital/salaries/physician.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.