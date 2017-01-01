ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Juva Sante
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
ข้อมูลเชิงลึกยอดนิยม
  • แบ่งปันสิ่งที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์เกี่ยวกับ Juva Sante ที่อาจเป็นประโยชน์ต่อผู้อื่น (เช่น เทคนิคการสัมภาษณ์ การเลือกทีม วัฒนธรรมที่มีเอกลักษณ์ ฯลฯ)
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Juva Santé is a French independent laboratory with over 30 years of expertise in parapharmacy and natural health solutions. They provide a variety of products under brands such as Laboratoires Juvamine, Laboratoires Mercurochrome, Intimy, and Marie.

    juva.com
    เว็บไซต์
    270
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $10M-$50M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

    รับข้อมูลเงินเดือนที่ตรวจสอบแล้วในอีเมลของคุณ

    สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

    เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้

    งานแนะนำ

      ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ Juva Sante

    บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

    • Dropbox
    • Roblox
    • Databricks
    • Google
    • Netflix
    • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

    แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ