Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory
Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory อยู่ในช่วง $93,100 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง นักวิเคราะห์การเงิน ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $177,885 สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการโปรแกรม ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/26/2025

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $136K

วิศวกรแมชชีนเลิร์นนิง

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ฟูลสแต็ก

วิศวกรระบบ

นักวิทยาศาสตร์วิจัย

นักวิจัย AI

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ระบบฝังตัว

นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
Median $148K
วิศวกรการบิน
Median $156K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

วิศวกรฮาร์ดแวร์
Median $135K

วิศวกรฮาร์ดแวร์ฝังตัว

วิศวกรเครื่องกล
Median $150K
วิศวกรไฟฟ้า
Median $135K
นักวิเคราะห์ความปลอดภัยไซเบอร์
Median $130K
นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (ไอที)
Median $115K
นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์
Median $140K
ผู้จัดการโครงการ
Median $173K
วิศวกรการแพทย์
$99.7K
ผู้จัดการการดำเนินงานธุรกิจ
$164K
วิศวกรโยธา
$149K
วิศวกรควบคุม
$129K
นักวิเคราะห์ข้อมูล
$130K
นักวิเคราะห์การเงิน
$93.1K
ทรัพยากรบุคคล
$111K
วิศวกรวัสดุศาสตร์
$149K
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
$154K
ผู้จัดการโปรแกรม
$178K
นักสรรหาบุคลากร
$109K
ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์
$159K
สถาปนิกโซลูชัน
$127K
นักลงทุนร่วมทุน
$101K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory คือ ผู้จัดการโปรแกรม at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $177,885 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory คือ $135,500

