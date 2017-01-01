ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Jobby Engineers
    เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Jobby Engineers Pvt. Limited, established in 1970 by Mr. N.G. John, offers engineering services, industrial pipeline construction, structural steel fabrication, and mechanical equipment erection. It is part of the Jobby Group of Industries.

    jobbyengineers.com
    เว็บไซต์
    3
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $0-$1M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

