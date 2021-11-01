ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Intelligent Medical Objects เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Intelligent Medical Objects อยู่ในช่วง $82,159 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $304,470 สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการการออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์ ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Intelligent Medical Objects. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/25/2025

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $98K
นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ
$82.2K
นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
$140K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

ผู้จัดการการออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์
$304K
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
$180K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Intelligent Medical Objects คือ ผู้จัดการการออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์ at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $304,470 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Intelligent Medical Objects คือ $140,140

