Intellect Design Arena เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Intellect Design Arena อยู่ในช่วง $8,476 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง นักเขียนเทคนิค ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $38,311 สำหรับตำแหน่ง นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Intellect Design Arena. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/24/2025

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $9.2K
นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
Median $38.3K
การตลาด
$20.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
$36.1K
นักเขียนเทคนิค
$8.5K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Intellect Design Arena คือ นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $38,311 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Intellect Design Arena คือ $20,422

