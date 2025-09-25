ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Intact Financial Corporation
Intact Financial Corporation นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล เงินเดือน

แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทน นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล ค่ามัธยฐาน in Canada ที่ Intact Financial Corporation รวม CA$114K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Intact Financial Corporation อัปเดตล่าสุด: 9/25/2025

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนกลาง
company icon
Intact Financial Corporation
Data Scientist
Toronto, ON, Canada
รวมต่อปี
CA$114K
ระดับ
L3
เงินเดือนฐาน
CA$104K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
โบนัส
CA$9.8K
อายุงานในบริษัท
4 ปี
ประสบการณ์
4 ปี
ระดับอาชีพใน Intact Financial Corporation?

CA$225K

ได้เงินจริง ไม่ถูกหลอก

การส่งข้อมูลเงินเดือนล่าสุด
บริษัท

สถานที่ | วันที่

ระดับตำแหน่ง

แท็ก

ปีประสบการณ์

รวม / ที่บริษัท

ค่าตอบแทนรวม

เงินเดือนฐาน | หุ้น (ปี) | โบนัส
ไม่พบข้อมูลเงินเดือน
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

The highest paying salary package reported for a นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล at Intact Financial Corporation in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$163,384. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Intact Financial Corporation for the นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล role in Canada is CA$118,599.

