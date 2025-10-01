ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Indeed
Indeed ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ เงินเดือน ใน Greater Hyderabad Area

ค่าตอบแทน ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ in Greater Hyderabad Area ที่ Indeed รวม ₹12.76M ต่อyear สำหรับ TDM3 แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in Greater Hyderabad Area รวม ₹12.71M ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Indeed อัปเดตล่าสุด: 10/1/2025

เฉลี่ย ค่าตอบแทนตาม ระดับ
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
TDM3
Manager
₹12.76M
₹7.13M
₹4.86M
₹782K
TDM4
Senior Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
TDM5
Director
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
TDM6
Senior Director
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹13.94M

ได้เงินจริง ไม่ถูกหลอก

เราได้เจรจาต่อรองข้อเสนองานหลายพันตำแหน่งและมักจะเพิ่มเงินเดือนได้ ₹2,613,810+ (บางครั้งถึง ₹26,138,100+) รับบริการเจรจาต่อรองเงินเดือน หรือ รีวิวเรซูเม่ โดยผู้เชี่ยวชาญตัวจริง - นักสรรหาที่ทำงานนี้ทุกวัน

การส่งข้อมูลเงินเดือนล่าสุด
ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ

25%

ปี 1

25%

ปี 2

25%

ปี 3

25%

ปี 4

ประเภทหุ้น
RSU

ที่ Indeed RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 4 ปี:

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (25.00% รายปี)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (6.25% รายไตรมาส)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (6.25% รายไตรมาส)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 4th-ปี (6.25% รายไตรมาส)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

ปี 1

33.3%

ปี 2

33.4%

ปี 3

ประเภทหุ้น
RSU

ที่ Indeed RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 3 ปี:

  • 33.3% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (33.30% รายปี)

  • 33.3% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (8.32% รายไตรมาส)

  • 33.4% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (8.35% รายไตรมาส)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ Indeed in Greater Hyderabad Area อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี ₹28,021,564 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Indeed สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ in Greater Hyderabad Area คือ ₹12,691,670

