ค่าตอบแทน วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ in Greater Tokyo Area ที่ Indeed อยู่ในช่วง ¥12.34M ต่อyear สำหรับ L1 ถึง ¥37.51M ต่อyear สำหรับ L3 แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in Greater Tokyo Area รวม ¥25.35M ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Indeed อัปเดตล่าสุด: 10/1/2025
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
L0
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
L1
¥12.34M
¥10.78M
¥1.37M
¥190K
L2
¥19.49M
¥12.86M
¥5.28M
¥1.35M
L2-II
¥30.5M
¥16.74M
¥11.3M
¥2.46M
บริษัท
ระดับตำแหน่ง
ปีประสบการณ์
ค่าตอบแทนรวม
|ไม่พบข้อมูลเงินเดือน
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
ปี 1
25%
ปี 2
25%
ปี 3
25%
ปี 4
ที่ Indeed RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 4 ปี:
25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (25.00% รายปี)
25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (6.25% รายไตรมาส)
25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (6.25% รายไตรมาส)
25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 4th-ปี (6.25% รายไตรมาส)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
33.3%
ปี 1
33.3%
ปี 2
33.4%
ปี 3
ที่ Indeed RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 3 ปี:
33.3% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (33.30% รายปี)
33.3% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (8.32% รายไตรมาส)
33.4% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (8.35% รายไตรมาส)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
ตำแหน่งที่รวมอยู่ในข้อมูลส่งตำแหน่งใหม่