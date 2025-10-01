ค่าตอบแทน วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ in Greater Seattle Area ที่ Indeed อยู่ในช่วง $164K ต่อyear สำหรับ L1 ถึง $472K ต่อyear สำหรับ L4 แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in Greater Seattle Area รวม $310K ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Indeed อัปเดตล่าสุด: 10/1/2025
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
L0
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L1
$164K
$131K
$17.3K
$15.7K
L2
$241K
$164K
$61.6K
$14.6K
L2-II
$312K
$199K
$87.9K
$24.9K
บริษัท
ระดับตำแหน่ง
ปีประสบการณ์
ค่าตอบแทนรวม
25%
ปี 1
25%
ปี 2
25%
ปี 3
25%
ปี 4
ที่ Indeed RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 4 ปี:
25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (25.00% รายปี)
25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (6.25% รายไตรมาส)
25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (6.25% รายไตรมาส)
25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 4th-ปี (6.25% รายไตรมาส)
33.3%
ปี 1
33.3%
ปี 2
33.4%
ปี 3
ที่ Indeed RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 3 ปี:
33.3% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (33.30% รายปี)
33.3% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (8.32% รายไตรมาส)
33.4% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (8.35% รายไตรมาส)
