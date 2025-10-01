ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
ค่าตอบแทน วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ in Greater Dallas Area ที่ Indeed รวม $175K ต่อyear สำหรับ L2 แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in Greater Dallas Area รวม $265K ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Indeed อัปเดตล่าสุด: 10/1/2025

เฉลี่ย ค่าตอบแทนตาม ระดับ
เพิ่มค่าตอบแทนเปรียบเทียบระดับ
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
L0
(ระดับเริ่มต้น)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L1
Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
Software Engineer II
$175K
$136K
$16.7K
$23K
L2-II
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
ดู 4 ระดับอื่นๆ
เพิ่มค่าตอบแทนเปรียบเทียบระดับ

การส่งข้อมูลเงินเดือนล่าสุด
เพิ่มเพิ่มค่าตอบแทนเพิ่มค่าตอบแทน

บริษัท

สถานที่ | วันที่

ระดับตำแหน่ง

แท็ก

ปีประสบการณ์

รวม / ที่บริษัท

ค่าตอบแทนรวม

เงินเดือนฐาน | หุ้น (ปี) | โบนัส
ส่งออกข้อมูล
เงินเดือนฝึกงาน

ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ

25%

ปี 1

25%

ปี 2

25%

ปี 3

25%

ปี 4

ประเภทหุ้น
RSU

ที่ Indeed RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 4 ปี:

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (25.00% รายปี)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (6.25% รายไตรมาส)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (6.25% รายไตรมาส)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 4th-ปี (6.25% รายไตรมาส)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

ปี 1

33.3%

ปี 2

33.4%

ปี 3

ประเภทหุ้น
RSU

ที่ Indeed RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 3 ปี:

  • 33.3% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (33.30% รายปี)

  • 33.3% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (8.32% รายไตรมาส)

  • 33.4% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (8.35% รายไตรมาส)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



ตำแหน่งที่รวมอยู่ในข้อมูล

ส่งตำแหน่งใหม่

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ส่วนหลัง

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ฟูลสแตก

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ควอลิตี้แอชชัวรันส์ (คิวเอ)

วิศวกรข้อมูล

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์การผลิต

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ Indeed in Greater Dallas Area อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $418,550 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Indeed สำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ in Greater Dallas Area คือ $194,500

