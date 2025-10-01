ประเภทหุ้น

RSU

ที่ Indeed RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 4 ปี:

25 % ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st - ปี ( 25.00 % รายปี )

25 % ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd - ปี ( 6.25 % รายไตรมาส )

25 % ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd - ปี ( 6.25 % รายไตรมาส )

25 % ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 4th - ปี ( 6.25 % รายไตรมาส )

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.