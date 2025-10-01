ค่าตอบแทน ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ in United Kingdom ที่ Indeed อยู่ในช่วง £161K ต่อyear สำหรับ L3 ถึง £127K ต่อyear สำหรับ L4 แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in United Kingdom รวม £136K ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Indeed อัปเดตล่าสุด: 10/1/2025
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
L2
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
L3
£161K
£78K
£69.8K
£13.4K
L4
£127K
£92.7K
£24.6K
£9.2K
L5
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
บริษัท
ระดับตำแหน่ง
ปีประสบการณ์
ค่าตอบแทนรวม
25%
ปี 1
25%
ปี 2
25%
ปี 3
25%
ปี 4
ที่ Indeed RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 4 ปี:
25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (25.00% รายปี)
25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (6.25% รายไตรมาส)
25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (6.25% รายไตรมาส)
25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 4th-ปี (6.25% รายไตรมาส)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
33.3%
ปี 1
33.3%
ปี 2
33.4%
ปี 3
ที่ Indeed RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 3 ปี:
33.3% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (33.30% รายปี)
33.3% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (8.32% รายไตรมาส)
33.4% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (8.35% รายไตรมาส)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.