  • เงินเดือน
  • นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล

  • เงินเดือนทั้งหมดของ นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล

  • India

Indeed นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล เงินเดือน ใน India

ค่าตอบแทน นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล in India ที่ Indeed รวม ₹3.69M ต่อyear สำหรับ L1 แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in India รวม ₹4.05M ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Indeed อัปเดตล่าสุด: 10/1/2025

เฉลี่ย ค่าตอบแทนตาม ระดับ
เพิ่มค่าตอบแทนเปรียบเทียบระดับ
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
L0
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L1
Data Scientist I
₹3.69M
₹3.08M
₹417K
₹192K
L2
Data Scientist II
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L2-II
Senior Data Scientist
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ

25%

ปี 1

25%

ปี 2

25%

ปี 3

25%

ปี 4

ประเภทหุ้น
RSU

ที่ Indeed RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 4 ปี:

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (25.00% รายปี)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (6.25% รายไตรมาส)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (6.25% รายไตรมาส)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 4th-ปี (6.25% รายไตรมาส)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

ปี 1

33.3%

ปี 2

33.4%

ปี 3

ประเภทหุ้น
RSU

ที่ Indeed RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 3 ปี:

  • 33.3% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (33.30% รายปี)

  • 33.3% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (8.32% รายไตรมาส)

  • 33.4% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (8.35% รายไตรมาส)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



คำถามที่พบบ่อย

Die hoogste betalende salaris pakket gerapporteer vir 'n นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล by Indeed in India is 'n jaarlikse totale vergoeding van ₹13,609,547. Dit sluit basissalaris sowel as enige potensiële aandele vergoeding en bonusse in.
Die mediaan jaarlikse totale vergoeding gerapporteer by Indeed vir die นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล rol in India is ₹4,158,649.

