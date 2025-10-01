ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Indeed
  • เงินเดือน
  • นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล

  • เงินเดือนทั้งหมดของ นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล

  • Greater Dublin Area

Indeed นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล เงินเดือน ใน Greater Dublin Area

ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Indeed อัปเดตล่าสุด: 10/1/2025

€142K

ได้เงินจริง ไม่ถูกหลอก

เราได้เจรจาต่อรองข้อเสนองานหลายพันตำแหน่งและมักจะเพิ่มเงินเดือนได้ €26,670+ (บางครั้งถึง €266,700+) รับบริการเจรจาต่อรองเงินเดือน หรือ รีวิวเรซูเม่ โดยผู้เชี่ยวชาญตัวจริง - นักสรรหาที่ทำงานนี้ทุกวัน

การส่งข้อมูลเงินเดือนล่าสุด
เพิ่มเพิ่มค่าตอบแทนเพิ่มค่าตอบแทน

บริษัท

สถานที่ | วันที่

ระดับตำแหน่ง

แท็ก

ปีประสบการณ์

รวม / ที่บริษัท

ค่าตอบแทนรวม

เงินเดือนฐาน | หุ้น (ปี) | โบนัส
ไม่พบข้อมูลเงินเดือน
ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ

25%

ปี 1

25%

ปี 2

25%

ปี 3

25%

ปี 4

ประเภทหุ้น
RSU

ที่ Indeed RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 4 ปี:

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (25.00% รายปี)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (6.25% รายไตรมาส)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (6.25% รายไตรมาส)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 4th-ปี (6.25% รายไตรมาส)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

ปี 1

33.3%

ปี 2

33.4%

ปี 3

ประเภทหุ้น
RSU

ที่ Indeed RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 3 ปี:

  • 33.3% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (33.30% รายปี)

  • 33.3% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (8.32% รายไตรมาส)

  • 33.4% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (8.35% รายไตรมาส)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



คำถามที่พบบ่อย

The highest paying salary package reported for a นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล at Indeed in Greater Dublin Area sits at a yearly total compensation of €165,031. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Indeed for the นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล role in Greater Dublin Area is €70,238.

