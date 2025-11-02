ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Indeed
  • เงินเดือน
  • นักวิเคราะห์ข้อมูล

  • เงินเดือนทั้งหมดของ นักวิเคราะห์ข้อมูล

Indeed นักวิเคราะห์ข้อมูล เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทน นักวิเคราะห์ข้อมูล in United States ที่ Indeed อยู่ในช่วง $120K ต่อyear สำหรับ L1 ถึง $158K ต่อyear สำหรับ L3 แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in United States รวม $100K ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Indeed อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/2/2025

เฉลี่ย ค่าตอบแทนตาม ระดับ
เพิ่มค่าตอบแทนเปรียบเทียบระดับ
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
L1
$120K
$96.7K
$12.3K
$11.3K
L2
$151K
$124K
$14.2K
$13.3K
L3
$152K
$120K
$17.9K
$13.8K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
การส่งข้อมูลเงินเดือนล่าสุด
บริษัท

สถานที่ | วันที่

ระดับตำแหน่ง

แท็ก

ปีประสบการณ์

รวม / ที่บริษัท

ค่าตอบแทนรวม

เงินเดือนฐาน | หุ้น (ปี) | โบนัส
ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ

25%

ปี 1

25%

ปี 2

25%

ปี 3

25%

ปี 4

ประเภทหุ้น
RSU

ที่ Indeed RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 4 ปี:

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (25.00% รายปี)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (6.25% รายไตรมาส)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (6.25% รายไตรมาส)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 4th-ปี (6.25% รายไตรมาส)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

ปี 1

33.3%

ปี 2

33.4%

ปี 3

ประเภทหุ้น
RSU

ที่ Indeed RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 3 ปี:

  • 33.3% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (33.30% รายปี)

  • 33.3% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (8.32% รายไตรมาส)

  • 33.4% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (8.35% รายไตรมาส)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ นักวิเคราะห์ข้อมูล ที่ Indeed in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $197,000 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Indeed สำหรับตำแหน่ง นักวิเคราะห์ข้อมูล in United States คือ $145,000

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ