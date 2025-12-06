ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทน ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ ค่ามัธยฐาน in Germany ที่ ImmoScout24 รวม €72.7K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ ImmoScout24 อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/6/2025

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนกลาง
company icon
ImmoScout24
Product Manager
Berlin, BE, Germany
รวมต่อปี
$83.8K
ระดับ
L2
เงินเดือนฐาน
$83.8K
Stock (/yr)
$0
โบนัส
$0
อายุงานในบริษัท
4 ปี
ประสบการณ์
7 ปี
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ ที่ ImmoScout24 in Germany อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี €181,437 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ ImmoScout24 สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ in Germany คือ €75,327

