ค่าตอบแทน วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ in Netherlands ที่ IMC อยู่ในช่วง €146K ต่อyear สำหรับ L1 ถึง €160K ต่อyear สำหรับ L4 แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in Netherlands รวม €160K ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ IMC อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/6/2025

เฉลี่ย ค่าตอบแทนตาม ระดับ
เพิ่มค่าตอบแทนเปรียบเทียบระดับ
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
L1
(ระดับเริ่มต้น)
$168K
$129K
$0
$39K
L2
$169K
$119K
$0
$50.1K
L3
$176K
$119K
$0
$57.1K
L4
$185K
$121K
$0
$63.3K
การส่งข้อมูลเงินเดือนล่าสุด
บริษัท

สถานที่ | วันที่

ระดับตำแหน่ง

แท็ก

ปีประสบการณ์

รวม / ที่บริษัท

ค่าตอบแทนรวม

เงินเดือนฐาน | หุ้น (ปี) | โบนัส
เงินเดือนฝึกงาน

ส่งข้อมูล
ระดับอาชีพใน IMC?

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ IMC in Netherlands อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี €201,089 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ IMC สำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ in Netherlands คือ €152,749

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

