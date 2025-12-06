ค่าตอบแทน วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ in Netherlands ที่ IMC อยู่ในช่วง €146K ต่อyear สำหรับ L1 ถึง €160K ต่อyear สำหรับ L4 แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in Netherlands รวม €160K ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ IMC อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/6/2025
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
L1
$168K
$129K
$0
$39K
L2
$169K
$119K
$0
$50.1K
L3
$176K
$119K
$0
$57.1K
L4
$185K
$121K
$0
$63.3K
บริษัท
ระดับตำแหน่ง
ปีประสบการณ์
ค่าตอบแทนรวม
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/imc/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.