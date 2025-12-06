ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
IMC
IMC นักวิเคราะห์การเงิน เงินเดือน

แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทน นักวิเคราะห์การเงิน ค่ามัธยฐาน in United States ที่ IMC รวม $269K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ IMC อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/6/2025

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนกลาง
company icon
IMC
Trader
Chicago, IL
รวมต่อปี
$269K
ระดับ
L3
เงินเดือนฐาน
$175K
Stock (/yr)
$0
โบนัส
$93.8K
อายุงานในบริษัท
0-1 ปี
ประสบการณ์
0-1 ปี
การส่งข้อมูลเงินเดือนล่าสุด
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ นักวิเคราะห์การเงิน ที่ IMC in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $297,500 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ IMC สำหรับตำแหน่ง นักวิเคราะห์การเงิน in United States คือ $268,750

