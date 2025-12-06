ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Illumina
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
    Levels FYI Logo
  • เงินเดือน
  • วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์

  • เงินเดือนทั้งหมดของ วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์

Illumina วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทน วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ in United States ที่ Illumina อยู่ในช่วง $105K ต่อyear สำหรับ P1 ถึง $249K ต่อyear สำหรับ P6 แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in United States รวม $193K ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Illumina อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/6/2025

เฉลี่ย ค่าตอบแทนตาม ระดับ
เพิ่มค่าตอบแทนเปรียบเทียบระดับ
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
P1
Entry Software Engineer(ระดับเริ่มต้น)
$105K
$96.8K
$7.3K
$1.2K
P2
Intermediate Software Engineer
$139K
$118K
$16.4K
$4.6K
P3
Senior Software Engineer
$185K
$155K
$25.2K
$5K
P4
Staff Software Engineer
$210K
$180K
$18.6K
$11.2K
ดู 5 ระดับอื่นๆ
เพิ่มค่าตอบแทนเปรียบเทียบระดับ
การส่งข้อมูลเงินเดือนล่าสุด
เพิ่มเพิ่มค่าตอบแทนเพิ่มค่าตอบแทน

บริษัท

สถานที่ | วันที่

ระดับตำแหน่ง

แท็ก

ปีประสบการณ์

รวม / ที่บริษัท

ค่าตอบแทนรวม

เงินเดือนฐาน | หุ้น (ปี) | โบนัส
ไม่พบข้อมูลเงินเดือน
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
ส่งออกข้อมูลดูตำแหน่งงานว่าง
เงินเดือนฝึกงาน

ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ

25%

ปี 1

25%

ปี 2

25%

ปี 3

25%

ปี 4

ประเภทหุ้น
RSU

ที่ Illumina RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 4 ปี:

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (25.00% รายปี)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (25.00% รายปี)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (25.00% รายปี)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 4th-ปี (25.00% รายปี)



รับข้อมูลเงินเดือนที่ตรวจสอบแล้วในอีเมลของคุณ

สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้

ตำแหน่งที่รวมอยู่ในข้อมูล

ส่งตำแหน่งใหม่

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ส่วนหลัง

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ฟูลสแต็ก

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ประกันคุณภาพ (QA)

วิศวกรข้อมูล

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ Illumina in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $253,400 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Illumina สำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ in United States คือ $205,000

งานแนะนำ

    ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ Illumina

บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

  • HPE
  • ADP
  • Fiserv
  • Danaher
  • Fortive
  • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/illumina/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.